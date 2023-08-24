Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,308,605,000 after acquiring an additional 76,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.74. 921,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,067. The company has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

