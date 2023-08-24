Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

UNH stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $488.52. 942,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,119. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $488.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

