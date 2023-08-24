Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $15.31 on Thursday, reaching $515.40. 1,535,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,556. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94. The company has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.37.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

