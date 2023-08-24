Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,423,841,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.21. 381,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,902. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.36 and a 200 day moving average of $283.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

