Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $486.67.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

