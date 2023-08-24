Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $486.67.
Separately, DNB Markets lowered Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHYHY
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.