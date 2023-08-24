Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 627848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
Chesterfield Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £946,195.80, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.13.
About Chesterfield Resources
Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chesterfield Resources
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.