Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Up 2.5%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.80. Approximately 358,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,278,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -147.06%.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Chemours by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

