CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.64. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 14,820 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CESDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Stories

