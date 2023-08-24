Cerity Partners LLC Has $79.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,481 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $79,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $57.83. 1,749,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,482,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

