Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $32,338.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,211.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $32,338.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,899. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

