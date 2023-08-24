CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.29 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. CEEK VR has a market cap of $35.41 million and $3.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,456.76 or 1.00021923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002464 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04340162 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,181,690.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.