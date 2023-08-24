Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Sells $816,600.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.58. 190,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,284. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.96, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CWST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.