Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.92

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.92 and traded as high as C$7.22. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 590,251 shares trading hands.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
