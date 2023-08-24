Cardano (ADA) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.42 billion and approximately $189.43 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.79 or 0.06338173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00027979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,107,356,401 coins and its circulating supply is 35,058,141,411 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

