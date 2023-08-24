Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Neutral

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ARAV has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aravive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Get Aravive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARAV

Aravive Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aravive

ARAV opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Aravive has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aravive by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,572,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 3,261,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

(Get Free Report)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.