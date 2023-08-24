Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CWB opened at C$25.29 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$29.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.33.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.04). Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of C$264.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$269.27 million. Analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5337931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

