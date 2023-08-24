Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $130.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.26.

Get Splunk alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Stock Up 13.8 %

SPLK traded up $13.83 on Thursday, reaching $113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,384,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,976. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.10 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.