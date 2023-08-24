Canaan (CAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $55.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. On average, analysts expect Canaan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Canaan has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $358.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Canaan by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

