Canaan (CAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $55.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. On average, analysts expect Canaan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canaan Trading Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ CAN opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Canaan has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $358.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
