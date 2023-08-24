Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/22/2023 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2023 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/8/2023 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $127.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2023 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $124.00 to $126.00.
- 8/5/2023 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/28/2023 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/20/2023 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/18/2023 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.
- 7/10/2023 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Camden Property Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:CPT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,345. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average is $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79.
Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 208.33%.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.
