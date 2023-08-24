Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 60,197 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $98,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $822,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,714,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $183,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 210.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,070,000 after acquiring an additional 305,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248,427 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,919. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.