Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 56,385 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,385 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $55,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.47. The company had a trading volume of 213,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.27. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

