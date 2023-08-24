Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 40,666 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,666 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $104,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $107.02. 5,672,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,048,502. The company has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

