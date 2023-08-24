Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 27,397 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $124,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,787,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,907. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

