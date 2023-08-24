Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $162,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA traded up $14.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $486.03. The stock had a trading volume of 88,707,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,924,078. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.51. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.33, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

