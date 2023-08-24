Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,904 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $638,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $403.76. 2,119,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.