Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $82,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,718. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average is $147.75.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

