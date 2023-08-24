Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $62.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,911 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $62,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.08. 1,271,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $326.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.44.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.