Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $49.52 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,394,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172,208 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $49,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after buying an additional 2,567,604 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,886,000 after buying an additional 1,742,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,990,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after buying an additional 1,086,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 421,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,553. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

