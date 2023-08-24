Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $46.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $46,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.57. 1,632,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,638. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.39. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.64.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

