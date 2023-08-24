Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $42.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,983 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $42,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.42. 2,183,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,753. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1983 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

