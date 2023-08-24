Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $70,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.26. 494,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

