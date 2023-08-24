Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,216 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.1% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $13.21 on Thursday, hitting $484.37. 71,959,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,803,250. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 248.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

