Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,332.24

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,332.24 ($42.51) and traded as low as GBX 3,230 ($41.21). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,235 ($41.27), with a volume of 29,830 shares.

Caledonia Investments Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,326.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,448.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,281.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caledonia Investments

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Mathew Masters sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,455 ($44.08), for a total value of £161,072.10 ($205,501.53). 40.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

