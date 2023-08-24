Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,284. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $377.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,206,315.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,206,315.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,398 shares of company stock worth $1,143,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 504.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

