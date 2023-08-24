Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

PG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average is $148.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,107 shares of company stock worth $13,056,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

