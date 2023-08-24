Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 3,317 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $675.69. 161,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.52. The company has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

