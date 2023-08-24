Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $471.93. 415,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,730. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $482.13 and a 200-day moving average of $466.38.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

