Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $321.44 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $321,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after acquiring an additional 194,602 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,221,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

TMO stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $542.46. 648,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $535.88 and a 200-day moving average of $544.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.