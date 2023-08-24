Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $29.03 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MRK traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.57. 3,156,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,545. The firm has a market cap of $278.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

