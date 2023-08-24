Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $214.09 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,166 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $214,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $214,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.8% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,406 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 878,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $95,506,000 after acquiring an additional 212,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 953.1% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 168,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

