Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $106.83 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $441.97. 2,207,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,926. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.63. The company has a market cap of $341.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

