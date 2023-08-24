Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,016 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 4.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.27% of Linde worth $474,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 10.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $379.20. 394,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.92. The firm has a market cap of $185.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

