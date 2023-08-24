Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Price Up 4%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 317,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,933,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

