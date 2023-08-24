Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price at $5.80

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
