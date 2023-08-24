Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) PT at $384.53

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $289.87 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $378.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.15 and a 200-day moving average of $302.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

