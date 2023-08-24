Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target at $29.88

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get HP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $34.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Free Report

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.