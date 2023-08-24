Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $318.77

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $248.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.09. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $449.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

