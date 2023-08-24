Brokerages Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target at $87.44

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.44.

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $620.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

