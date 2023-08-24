Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Trimmed by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $878.11. The stock had a trading volume of 638,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,065. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $871.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $729.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.32.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

