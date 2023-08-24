Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $106,345,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 838,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,441,000 after buying an additional 223,260 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $454.57 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.73.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

